Cardinals Named One of Top Teams for Myles Garrett
The Arizona Cardinals have some massive spending power and an even bigger need at edge rusher moving into the 2025 offseason.
Perhaps Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett could be of some assistance.
News of Garrett's trade request spread throughout the league like wildfire earlier this morning, and though the Browns have already publicly said they're not dealing their top player, it's tough to envision the phone not ringing off the hook near Lake Erie.
Could a move to the desert be in the cards for Garrett?
NFL.com listed the Cardinals as one of the best fits for one of the best players in football:
"It's debatable whether the Cardinals are true contenders, although they were sitting at 6-4 and in first place heading out of their bye week before crumbling down the stretch this past season. Arizona forged its way to 41 sacks, scheming up pressure well, but no Cardinals defender had more than Zaven Collins ' team-leading tally of five. The Cards also struggled to contain the run, an oft-overlooked element of Garrett's game," wrote Eric Edholm.
"The Cardinals have the draft capital and funds to make such a move, even if they also need to add CB help and more weapons for Kyler Murray this offseason. But you know Jonathan Gannon would love to have the kind of firepower Garrett could supply, pairing him opposite 2024 first-rounder Darius Robinson on what would be a remade Arizona front."
Arizona desperately needs a star presence who can consistently get after the quarterback while Garrett is looking for a place that can both house his contract and compete better than the Browns' current trajectory - and the Cardinals make sense for both.
Surely there will be other teams in the fold for Garrett's services and the Cardinals aren't exactly the top place to win Super Bowls, but it's hard to deny how bright the future is in Arizona should trends continue.
Garrett says he wants to compete for championships - perhaps he can be the piece on the Cardinals to push them both closer to that goal.
What would a trade package for Garrett look like? Our own Richie Bradshaw pieced his own trade together here.