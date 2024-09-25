Cardinals Named Suitors For Top Trade Target
ARIZONA - The Arizona Cardinals sent Justin Jones to injured reserve today, marking another crucial piece down in the front seven out in the desert.
The Cardinals now are currently out BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson on top of Jones' absence - and if they're gearing up for a serious push late in the season - they might need to add another piece to their defense.
Enter: Haason Reddick rumors.
The Cardinals' former first-round pick could very well be dealt from the New York Jets after the two sides couldn't come to terms on an extension. Reddick's in search of top money, the Jets don't like his number despite dealing a third-round pick for his services this past offseason, and no side has budged yet.
As we inch closer towards the Nov. 5 trade deadline, rumors will only swirl faster of a reunion between the Cardinals and Reddick.
Bleacher Report listed Reddick as their No. 1 player on the trade block with Arizona as a suitor:
"Jets edge-rusher Haason Reddick remains in our top spot because a contract resolution between him and New York does not feel imminent. He wants a new deal, and the team isn't racing to give him one," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Nearly two weeks ago, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that 'people that know him well' believe the 30-year-old could be willing to sit out the entire season. Nothing has changed since then. Reddick also happens to be a true impact player when he's on the field. He tallied double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons and amassed 27 sacks and 49 quarterback pressures over the past two."
After briefly discussing the Detroit Lions as a spot, Knox concluded with why Reddick makes sense for the Cardinals:
"Arizona would also be a logical landing spot for Reddick. The Cardinals have already lost pass-rusher B.J. Ojulari for the year (torn ACL), and head coach Jonathan Gannon previously coached Reddick as the Eagles defensive coordinator.
"The Cardinals ($23.7 million) and Lions ($31.5 million) both have the cap space to offer Reddick a new contract if that's what it takes to acquire him."
Reddick recently turned 30 years old and is set to hit free agency next offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Top Free Agent Done for Year
- Cardinals Legend Hypes Up Larry Fitzgerald
- Cardinals Star TE in Concussion Protocol
- Rivals Could Trade for Bryce Young
- Cardinals Top Weapon Missing From Practice