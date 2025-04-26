Cardinals Cap Draft With Nevada Safety
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals put a bow on their 2025 NFL Draft class with seventh-round pick Kitan Crawford, a safety out of Nevada.
Crawford ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and initially began his career with the Texas Longhorns before transferring to Nevada for his fifth season of college football.
From his 33rd Team scouting report:
"Nevada Wolfpack safety Kitan Crawford is a twitchy athlete with extensive experience as a special teams ace during his time at the University of Texas. His hitting power, tackling ability, dynamic athleticism, and experience should all afford him the opportunity to compete for a roster spot and stick on a 53-man roster.
"His growth into a defensive role in 2024 for Nevada was promising, but questions linger about his ability to serve as a reliable back-end player in coverage. He must eliminate some of the careless tackle challenges as the last line of defense that could yield big plays on the ground."
Crawford joins a safety room that includes Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Crawford was quite versatile for the Wolfpack last season, playing significant snaps at slot corner, box safety and deep safety last season.
The Cardinals' draft class now looks as such:
Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, Jordan Burch, Cody Simon, Denzel Burke, Hayden Conner and now Crawford.
Six of Arizona's seven draft picks came on the defensive side of the ball.