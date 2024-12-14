Cardinals Not Worried About Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals aren't worried about Marvin Harrison Jr. and his rookie season.
Harrison's numbers - on paper - are nowhere near atrocious. He's caught 45 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns on the season and has picked up 33 first downs for Arizona.
Yet Harrison's only caught nearly 50% of his targets (86) and looking beyond the stat sheet, there's been an obvious disconnect between him and quarterback Kyler Murray throughout the season.
Chalk it up to no preseason, rookie jitters, whatever it may be - outside expectations for the No. 4 overall pick simply haven't been met.
The Cardinals aren't worried about that.
Speaking with reporters ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots, WR coach and passing game coordinator Drew Terrell laughs at the notion of outside noise, especially with a receiver in the likes of Harrison:
Against the Patriots, Harrison can accomplish some pretty cool feats:
- With a TD catch, Harrison would tie Larry Fitzgerald (8 in 2004) and Anquan Boldin (8 in 2003) for the most TD catches in franchise history by a rookie.
- With 45 receiving yards, Harrison would join Anquan Boldin (1,377 in 2003),
Frank Sanders (883 in 1995), Ricky Proehl (802 in 1990) and Larry Fitzgerald (780 in 2004) as the only rookies in franchise history with 700+ receiving yards.
- With 100+ receiving yards, Harrison would join Anquan Boldin (5 in 2003) and Gaynell Tinsley (3 in 1937) as the only rookies in franchise history with at least three 100-yard receiving performances.