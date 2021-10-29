Notable Numbers: Cardinals Stumble vs. Packers

The Arizona Cardinals are no longer undefeated.

The Green Bay Packers arrived in Glendale as 6-point underdogs and will be departing as three-point victors after defeating the Cardinals 24-21 in a game that lived up to the hype until the final play.

After narrowly escaping death by stopping the Packers four times at the goal line, the Cardinals nearly drove the length of the field on the final possession of the game before a miscommunication between quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver A.J. Green led to a game-clinching turnover.

Losing is an unfamiliar feeling for the Cardinals in 2021, yet it was bound to happen at some point in time.

While the 1972 Miami Dolphins can now plan their annual popping of champagne in celebration of being the NFL's sole squad to finish an entire season (including the playoffs) undefeated, the Cardinals will try to utilize the extra days of rest to reflect and reload for a Week 9 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Notable Numbers From Cardinals' 24-21 Loss to Packers

3: That's the amount of turnovers Arizona had on Thursday, with two of those coming at the fingertips of rookie receiver Rondale Moore. That was just the second time this season where the Cardinals lost the turnover battle, and just Murray's second multi-interception game this season (both instances came in Week 2 vs Minnesota).

151: The Cardinals allowed 151 rushing yards, marking the fourth time this season an opponent has had 150 or more yards on the ground. Arizona seemed incapable of stopping either Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon for major portions of the game, as the Packers were able to possess the ball for 37:35 of the game thanks to their strong rushing attack.

2: Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was hobbled by a hamstring injury throughout the game, leading to only two targets on the night. That's the lowest amount of targets Hopkins has seen as a member of the Cardinals, and the first time since 2014 that Hopkins has seen that few of balls thrown his way.

4: The Packers pieced together that many drives of 10 or more plays throughout the game, with two of those coming back-to-back in the fourth quarter. Green Bay finished the game with 72 offensive plays ran and converted 6 of 14 third-down attempts.

0: Kyler Murray failed to be involved in a touchdown against Green Bay, marking the first instance since Week 12 of last season vs. New England where Murray failed to reach the end zone by either rushing or passing in a game he fully completed from start to finish. All three of Arizona's scores came on the ground for the second time this season.