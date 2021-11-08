Cardinals Snap Counts: Offensive Line Affected Again

Once again, the Cardinals’ offensive line is forced to make in-game changes on the offensive line.

Once again, the Arizona Cardinals were unable to get through a game unscathed on their offensive line.

Center Rodney Hudson returned to play after a three-game absence and played all 70 offensive snaps against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the guards weren’t as fortunate. Left guard Justin Pugh exited in the first quarter because of a calf injury and played only nine snaps (13%). Right guard Max Garcia, who had played there coming off the bench earlier in the season and then was at center with Hudson sidelined before inuring his Achilles, started Sunday in place of Josh Jones.

Garcia then exited the game with an undisclosed injury after playing 37 snaps (53%). Jones replaced Garcia, while Sean Harlow, who played center against Green Bay with Hudson and Garcia out, replaced Pugh.

Notable on defense was that inside linebacker Zaven Collins, who played only three snaps against the Packers because of a shoulder injury again played three snaps against the 49ers. He had been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as full participation Friday.

Tanner Vallejo started and played 29 snaps (49%).

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (70 snaps, 20 players)

Quarterbacks: Colt McCoy 68/97; Chris Streveler 2/3

Inactive: Kyler Murray

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 1/1; James Conner 54/77; Eno Benjamin 17/24

Inactive: Jonathan Ward

Wide receivers: Christian Kirk 67/96; Rondale Moore 57/81; Antoine Wesley 54/77; Andy Isabella 7/10; Greg Dortch 4/6

Inactive: DeAndre Hopkins. Reserve/COVID-19: A.J. Green

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 56/80; Darrell Daniels 32/46; David Wells 1/1

Reserve/COVID-19: Demetrius Harris. Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, C Rodney Hudson, RT Kelvin Beachum 70/100; LG Sean Harlow 61/87; RG Max Garcia 37/53; RG Josh Jones 33/47; LG Justin Pugh 9/13

Did not play: T Joshua Miles

DEFENSE (59 snaps, 20 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 47/80; DT Leki Fotu 28/47; DE Michael Dogbe 24/41; NT Corey Peters 21/36; DT Jordan Phillips 20/34; DT Josh Mauro 14/24

Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt; NT Rashard Lawrence

Linebackers: ILB Isaiah Simmons 59/100; ILB Jordan Hicks 53/90; OLB Chandler Jones 49/83; ILB Tanner Vallejo 29/49; OLB Markus Golden 28/47; OLB Dennis Gardeck 10/17; OLB Devon Kennard 9/15; ILB Zaven Collins 3/5

Did not play: OLB Victor Dimukeje; OLB Joe Walker. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson 59/100; S Budda Baker 58/98; S Jalen Thompson 45/76; CB Robert Alford 27/46; S Deionte Thompson 7/12

Did not play: CB Antonio Hamilton; S Chris Banjo. Inactive: S James Wiggins; CB Kevin Peterson

SPECIAL TEAMS (26 snaps, 38 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck, S Chris Banjo, LB Joe Walker 20/77; LB Victor Dimukeje 17/65; S Deionte Thompson, CB Antonio Hamilton 16/62; TE Darrell Daniels 13/50; RB Eno Benjamin, WR Andy Isabella, DT Leki Fotu 12/46; LB Tanner Vallejo, K Matt Prater 11/42; S Jalen Thompson 10/38; WR Greg Dortch, P Andy Lee 9/35; LS Aaron Brewer 8/31; CB Robert Alford, G Sean Harlow 6/23; T D.J. Humphries, T Kelvin Beachum, WR/RS Rondale Moore, G Josh Jones, LB Jordan Hicks, T Josh Miles 5/19; CB Marco Wilson, DE Zach Allen, DT Josh Mauro 4/15; LB Chandler Jones, NT Corey Peters 3/12; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 2/8; WR Christian Kirk, TE Zach Ertz, RB James Conner, G Max Garcia, LB Isaiah Simmons, S Budda Baker, DE Michael Dogbe, LB Zaven Collins 1/4