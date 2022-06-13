Other than signing former New York Giants guard Will Hernandez to a one-year contract, the Arizona Cardinals didn't make any sweeping changes to their offensive line during the offseason. Arizona’s line is penciled in with tackles D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum, center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh and Hernandez competing against Justin Murray and Josh Jones.

Pro Football Focus graded offensive lines heading into the 2022 NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks were given the worst offensive line mark in the NFC West as they were ranked last in the league.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they weren't too far from the Seahawks' rank. PFF's Michael Renner ranked the Cardinals' offensive line 25th and labeled the group "uninspiring."

"This is one of the most veteran-laden offensive lines in the NFL," Renner said. "The average age of Arizona's five starters come Week 1 will be over 30 years old. While that might sound “stable,” it also sounds like injury red flags. Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson and Kelvin Beachum are all firmly on the downswings of their careers, and the Cardinals can’t afford for any of them to fall off a cliff."

The Cardinals' offensive line was ranked 15th after the 2021 season by PFF. It's notable to mention that while PFF has different authors writing on rankings each year, the rankings are also based on the website's grading system.

Humphries is the longest-tenured Cardinal and is entering a contract year. While Humphries was a Pro-Bowl alternate in 2021 and was added to the roster as an injury replacement, he allowed 23 pressures in the last four regular-season games. He also enters 2022 as the highest-priced player on the team with a $19.2 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

Beachum is entering his third season at right tackle for Arizona. He ended the 2021 season with a 63.8 PFF grade. Pugh has played throughout head coach Kliff Kingsbury's tenure. The 33-year-old in July Hudson will play his second season with the Cardinals.

In 2021, there was mixing and matching on the offensive front due to injuries and COVID stints. The current Cardinals' offensive line starters missed 12 games last season, which led to starts from linemen Sean Harlow, Max Garcia and 2020 third-round pick Josh Jones.

Arizona lost depth last season with the season-ending back injury to tackle/guard Justin Murray, who started 20 games in 2019-2021.

Last season with the Giants, Hernandez allowed 36 pressures, seven sacks and had a PFF grade of 55.9 — the lowest of his four-year career.

It’s worth noting that Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was the head coach at UTEP where he had Hernandez under his wing. The Cardinals could be banking on Kugler to help re-shape the 6-foot-3, 332-pound lineman’s career.

Hernandez is up for the challenge to be valuable for the Cardinals.

"I’m here to add value to this team. I’m here to be a better player, be what the team needs me to be,” Hernandez told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on June 8. “Whatever that is, however that is, that’s why I’m here. I picked the Arizona Cardinals because 1) it’s closer to home, 2) I have coach Kugler here. I’m very familiar with what he likes, what he needs, how he teaches things."

Hudson is the only projected offensive line starter who is under contract in 2023.

The Cardinals' offensive line has the chance to look different in 2023, regardless if they do well or not in 2022.