In 2018, Pro Football Focus ranked each NFL team's offensive lines at the end of the season.

The Arizona Cardinals were dead last and PFF claimed that rookie quarterback Josh Rosen “didn't have a chance.”

In 2019, PFF ranked the Cardinals’ line 22nd in the league. Quarterback Kyler Murray tied for the league lead in sacks, but the run protection improved and allowed newly acquired halfback Kenyan Drake to find success in the Valley.

Entering the 2020 season, PFF ranked the Cardinals offensive line 21st in the league, although that was before Arizona signed veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum. With the addition of Beachum and 2020 third-round pick Josh Jones, the unit is looking deeper than in recent seasons.

AZCardinals.com posted its overview of the line on Friday. Starting next week, Howard Balzer and scout-in-residence Marc Lillibridge will begin breakdowns of every unit on the team.

Here are three takeaways from the Cardinals website report:

Four starting Spots Appear to be Set

Underneath the headline of Kyle Odegard’s breakdown, the subtitle says “Right tackle the only starting spot that looks unsettled.”

D.J. Humphries appears to have left tackle set after he signed a three-year extension this offseason. He was the 25th-best pass blocker in the league last year, according to PFF, with a career-high score of 76.3.

Justin Pugh will likely be back at left guard. He finished last year as PFF’s ninth-best pass protector among guards in the NFL.

Mason Cole, who started at center in 2018 when A.Q. Shipley was out with a knee injury, is expected to be the starter there this season with Shipley not being re-signed after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

Right Tackle Depends on Marcus Gilbert’s health

Gilbert was a regular starter for the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers from 2014-2016. But, numerous injuries have limited him to 12 games since the start of the 2017 season.

He tore his ACL last September, before he could play a single game for Arizona. In his last healthy season, 2016, Gilbert’s PFF grade was a strong 77.1.

Odegard made Gilbert’s situation clear.

“If he stays healthy, Gilbert will likely be in the starting lineup, but any setback would be worrisome.”

The Cardinals have depth

Jones, Beachum or 2019 starter Justin Murray could slide into the right tackle spot if Gilbert is unable to go.

Jones had the highest PFF score among tackles in this year’s draft and was a first-round pick in Sports Illustrated’s last mock draft.

Beachum has been a consistent starter since 2016.

Murray had the worst pass-blocking PFF grade among the Cardinals starters last year, but it was his first season in a starting role.

As a backup guard, the Cardinals have Max Garcia, who started every game for the Denver Broncos fin 2016 and 2017.

From Odegard: