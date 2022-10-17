Cardinals Officially Announce Robbie Anderson Trade

The following is a press release from the Arizona Cardinals:

"Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has agreed to a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

"Pending the passing of a physical, Arizona would acquire wide receiver Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for undisclosed draft compensation.

"Anderson (6-3, 190) is in his seventh year in the NFL and has played in 101 games (84 starts) with Panthers (2020-22) and Jets (2016-19) and has 368 receptions for 4,880 yards and 29 touchdowns. He entered the league in 2016 with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent from Temple. Anderson, whose position coach at the Jets was current Cardinals assistant Shawn Jefferson, has had over 500 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons, including in 2020 when he set career-highs with 1,096 yards and 95 receptions with the Panthers."

The undisclosed draft compensation isn't thought to be anything incredibly high considering the Panthers were about to release Anderson prior to the trade. It will likely be around a sixth or seventh-round pick.

The trade comes after news of WR Marquise Brown's potential season-ending injury hit the public, a major blow for the Cardinals. Arizona hopes Anderson can help fill the void with the return of DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals will host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week, so Anderson's ability to hit the field is questionable. Arizona will rely on Rondale Moore and A.J. Green to step up as well.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Marquise Brown Suffered Potential Season-Ending Foot Injury

Cardinals Trade for Robbie Anderson

The "Fire Kliff Kingsbury" Train Gathering Steam

Report Card: Grading Arizona's Coaches in Week 6 Defeat

Injury Update to Marquise Brown

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals-Seahawks

Three Takeaways From Cardinals' Loss to Seahawks

Kyler Murray Trends on Twitter After Loss to Seattle

Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks 19-9