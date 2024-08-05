Cardinals Officially Place Pass Rusher on IR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially placed edge rusher BJ Ojulari on injured reserve this afternoon.
From the team's short but official release:
"Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has placed linebacker BJ Ojulari on injured reserve."
Ojulari initially went down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury during a training camp session late last week. After being evaluated by trainers, Ojulari was helped off the field and went straight to the locker room.
The morning of Arizona's Red and White practice, NFL insider Cameron Wolfe reported the second-year pass rusher suffered a torn ACL.
When speaking with reporters, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the LSU product would be done for the season:
"I'm sure you guys saw it - a quick update: BJ's gonna miss the year with a knee. He'll have to have surgery. Obviously, feel bad for him, for the team. He did a lot of work this offseason - was going to be a big part of what we do. But he'll come back stronger ready to go, better than ever next year," said Gannon.
The starter opposite of Ojulari in Arizona's defense - Zaven Collins - also offered his comments on the injury:
"I was pretty emotional about it. We went all through last year together, BJ's a dog. We'd stay after and we would work on pass-drop, run fits, stuff like that. He was wanting to learn more than just be a pass-rusher," he said.
"... Something like that comes about, it's unfortunate. We're praying for him and wishing him the best."
Ojulari now begins the long road to recovery, and the Cardinals now have two open roster spots ahead of their first preseason game.