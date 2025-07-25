Former Arizona Cardinals OL Announces Retirement
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh is calling it a career.
Pugh - who ended his NFL stint with the New York Giants - announced his retirement:
"I've played here six of my 11 years in the NFL," Pugh said. "Not many players get to go out on their terms, and after 11 years playing in the NFL, I am officially retiring from the league. I thought I was going to do another one, but just didn't have it in the tank. I started losing weight and started feeling good, and didn't want to do a 12th year.
"But like every little boy, I always dreamed of playing in the NFL ... I definitely never planned on making a block so Eli (Manning) could throw the ball down the field. I never dreamed of being an offensive lineman. I don't think any little boys are out there right now being like, 'Let me pass set and block in the playoffs to make something happen.'
"What I realized, offensive line was the position that was for me. I was built perfectly for it, and it's something that you don't choose. Everyone wants to be that star position, but it's something that really defined me as a man, as a father and as a teammate."
Pugh first started his career in the league after being made the 19th overall pick in 2013. He spent the first five years of his career in New York before signing a five-year, $45 million contract with Arizona in 2018.
Pugh stayed with the Cardinals through 2022 before signing back with the Giants in 2023.