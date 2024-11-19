Cardinals Open Door for Starter to Return
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are getting some major pieces back at the right time.
After winning their last four games entering their bye week, the Cardinals saw first-round pick Darius Robinson hit the practice field for the first time since early October with hopes of potentially making his NFL debut.
While there's hope and excitement for the rookie defensive lineman, the offensive line is set to see a boost as well.
The Cardinals waived offensive tackle Charlie Heck this week, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
The move now opens a roster spot for Jonah Williams to arrive back to the active roster.
Williams signed a two-year, $30 million deal in free agency to play right tackle for Arizona. He played just one quarter in the team's season opener before suffering a knee injury.
Williams' injury was unknown in terms of severity, and there were some whispers that he could miss the entire season - though Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made a surprise announcement on Oct. 30 when he announced the team would open his 21 day practice window to return from injured reserve.
The end of that window is this Wednesday, so fully expect the Cardinals to officially announce his activation to the 53 man roster soon.
It's a big boost for an Arizona offensive line that has seen stellar play out of backup right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who has gone numerous weeks without allowing a pressure on Kyler Murray.
Even with Beachum's good form, the Cardinals are expected to plug Williams back into the starting lineup.
“I just remember being super protected the first game. I don't think I had a hurry. I didn't really feel the right side that first game. That was the only time I played with him. I understand he's rehabbing to come get back, but whenever he comes back. I definitely will be happy," Murray said earlier this month on Williams.
Arizona (6-4) will need all the help they can get ahead of a tight race to the finish in the NFC West, where they currently hold a one-game lead ahead of three 5-5 teams.
The Cardinals are on the road against the Seattle Seahawks this week.