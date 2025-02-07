All Cardinals

Cardinals Owner Sued by Former Personal Assistant

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is being sued.

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is reportedly being sued by his former assistant.

"Bidwill’s former personal assistant, Brittany Neuheisel, has filed a wrongful discharge lawsuit against Bidwill and the Cardinals.

" ... Neuheisel’s 11-page complaint, filed Thursday in the Maricopa County Superior Court and obtained by PFT, includes counts for constructive discharge, wrongful discharge, discrimination based on age, gender, and religion, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Florio - in the article - highlights a handful of instances placed in the lawsuit that include asking Neuheisel to ship a firearm via FedEx.

"The final straw apparently came last month, when the Cardinals loaned their home stadium to the Rams, who had been displaced from L.A. for their Wild Card playoff game by raging wildfires. Neuheisel alleges that Bidwill purposely shunned her when introducing Commissioner Roger Goodell to employees working in Bidwill’s suite at the stadium. Later, Bidwill allegedly directed a tirade at Neuheisel when Rams owner Stan Kroenke didn’t personally visit the suite to thank Bidwill for his hospitality," wrote Florio.

"She thereafter resigned, convinced that Bidwill used 'outrageous conduct' to get her to quit."

