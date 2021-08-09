Arizona Cardinals Partner With BetMGM

Sportsbooks are coming near you, with one planned at State Farm Stadium in the near future.

The reality for many within the state of Arizona to legally bet on sports now draws closer than ever.

BetMGM announced on Monday partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals for retail and online sports betting, establishing its first relationships in the state of Arizona. BetMGM plans to bring its industry leading platform online once legalized sports betting launches in Arizona.

The company also plans to open retail sportsbooks at the three Arizona Gila River properties and at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.

“Arizona sports fans are extremely passionate and we’re confident they’ll enjoy the BetMGM experience,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt in a statement. “Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals represent the state’s premier casino destinations and sports franchise, making them the ideal partners for us.”

Gila River Hotels & Casino CEO, Kenneth Manuel, said, “Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals have an everlasting partnership, offering guests exclusive experiences and remarkable rewards. As we explored our partner in sports betting, the unity with BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks, ensures we deliver beyond all expectations. There is no doubt in my mind these three industry leading brands unifying will deliver the ultimate experience in Arizona sports betting, solidifying Gila River Hotels & Casinos as Arizona’s Sports HQ.”

Stephen Lewis, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community, said, “This is an excellent development, and I want to thank Ken and his team for leading the way again for our Community on this innovative partnership with our great friends, the Cardinals, and our new partner BetMGM. Building on the successful launch of our new table games at Wild Horse Pass, this new sportsbetting operation will now continue our successful implementation of our historic new Compact arrangement.”

BetMGM plans to open a BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, with a targeted opening in time for the 2022 NFL season.

Full implementation for sports betting in Arizona is expected to be fully integrated by early September of this year.