Panthers Set to Start P.J. Walker vs. Cardinals

Quarterback Sam Darnold is out several weeks with a fractured right shoulder, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

When the Carolina Panthers visit State Farm Stadium this Sunday to play the Arizona Cardinals, they'll do so without starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold, who was injured in the first half of Carolina's loss to New England on Sunday, is expected to miss "several weeks" according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Stepping into Darnold's place is second-string quarterback P.J. Walker, a star in the short-lived XFL prior to signing with the Panthers in 2020 as a backup. Walker will make the second start of his NFL career against one of the hottest defenses in the league.

Walker's most action this season came in a 25-3 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7, when he completed only 3 of 14 passes for 33 yards and was sacked three times. The Panthers announced on Tuesday they would also sign quarterback Matt Barkley off the Titans practice squad.

Asked about facing a quarterback without much game tape, head coach Kiliff Kingsbury said, "It's always a challenge. We scouted P.J. coming out of the XFL. I thought he played at a really high level, I think he was MVP of that league. Really liked him. I think we even tried to get him here at some point.

"But (he's a) smart player you can tell, cerebral, gets the ball out quick, gets the right spot. He's athletic, (he) can move around and make plays and anytime you have a new quarterback coming in, it's a challenge for the defense. It'll look different I'm sure and I'm sure he'll come in and play at a high level."

Although Walker provides an exciting presence under center thanks to his athleticism, his protection won't be at full strength when Carolina attempts to give the Cardinals their second loss of the year.

Center Matt Paradis and left tackle Cam Erving were placed on reserve/injured this week. Right tackle Taylor Moton is the only starter to still be in his same position from Week 1, per ESPN's David Newton.

Although the presence of star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to help Walker, all pressure to perform well and potentially deliver a win over Arizona now falls on the inexperienced throwing arm of Walker.