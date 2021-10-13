Cardinals Place Zeke Turner, Maxx Williams on IR

The team also announced new additions to the practice squad.

On Wednesday morning, the Arizona Cardinals announced a plethora of roster moves.

The team announced the signing of safety James Wiggins to the active roster from the practice squad, while placing linebacker Ezekiel Turner (shoulder) and Maxx Williams (knee) on injured reserve.

Designated for return from reserve/injured were defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back) and tackle Josh Miles (ankle). Both were on the practice field Wednesday morning in the portion open to the media. They can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Williams, who suffered a gruesome knee injury during the first half of Sunday's win over San Francisco, all but confirmed he was out for the season on social media.

Wiggins was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati and has been on the team’s practice squad after being released following the preseason.

He was a second-team All-American, semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and a first-team All-AAC selection in 2020 at Cincinnati after collecting 32 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one sack in nine games last year.

Wiggins will wear jersey No. 38.

Arizona also announced the additions of cornerback Kevin Peterson, tight end Richard Rodgers and linebacker Joe Walker to the practice squad.

Peterson returns to the Cardinals after playing in 26 games (four starts) the past two seasons (2019-20) and collecting 17 tackles (13 solo) on defense and 11 tackles on special teams with one fumble recovery.

The 27-year old Peterson entered the league with Chicago as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 from Oklahoma State and played in six games (one start) with the Rams in 2017 and had 10 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He spent the preseason with the Tennessee Titans. His contract was terminated Aug. 24 after being placed on reserve/injured Aug. 16.

Peterson will wear No. 27.

Rodgers, brought in to potentially help replace Williams, is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played in 84 games (28 starts) with Philadelphia (2018-20) and Green Bay (2014-17) and has 145 receptions for 1,518 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He entered the league with the Packers as a third-round selection (98th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of California and spent four seasons with Green Bay prior to playing the past three years in Philadelphia. The 29-year old Rodgers spent the preseason with the Eagles and was on their practice squad earlier this season before being released Sept. 28.

Rodgers will wear No. 41.

Walker played 30 games (11 starts) with Arizona in 2018-19 and had a career high 61 tackles (37 solo) in 2019 while collecting 15 special-teams tackles during his two seasons with the Cardinals. He took over the starting job at inside linebacker from Haason Reddick during the 2019 season. Subsequently, Reddick was moved to outside linebacker.

The 28-year Walker was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon and played in 12 games with the Eagles in 2017 prior to joining the Cardinals.

Last year, Walker played in 12 games with San Francisco and he spent this preseason with Washington. In his career, Walker has 73 tackles (45 solo) on defense and 21 tackles on special teams. Walker will wear No. 59.