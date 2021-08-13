Arizona Cardinals Players to Watch in Preseason Week 1

Not every Cardinal will suit up, but there will be a lot at stake for several players on the field Friday night.

The 221-day stretch without Cardinals football is over. The 2021 preseason begins Friday evening for an Arizona team fresh with big-named acquisitions. It hosts the Dallas Cowboys to kick it off.

The Cardinals won't have everyone available, though. Defensive end J.J. Watt is on the physically unable to perform list, halfback James Conner landed on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday afternoon and several other key veterans are dealing with "minor issues" of some sorts.

While the Cardinals may also be limiting what they show from the playbook, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wants to set the players up to perform fast, aggressive and show the best version of themselves.

There will be a lot to learn about this team and certain players Friday night. Here are seven to watch closely:

CB Robert Alford

The veteran corner has waited over two years to see the field again.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph pointed out this training camp that Alford looks healthy and impactful at practice after losing 2019 and 2020 to two separate injuries. Joseph stressed that neither accident happened due to Alford being out of shape or injury prone; he broke his leg after getting kicked in 2019 and then suffered a biceps tear last year.

Should he get through preseason unscathed, Alford will likely be a starter, and Friday will provide a solid first test against a deep Cowboys receiving corps to get his sea legs back.

ILB Zaven Collins

Collins was handed the keys to the starting Mike linebacker spot as soon as his name was called on draft night.

The Cardinals see him as a physically special player with size and speed to go along with a high football acumen. His coaches expect there to be growing pains as with all rookies, but he is improving at practice.

"He's made some mistakes, but he's made more plays than mistakes," Joseph said. "If he's ready to play Week 1, he's going to play. And if he struggles, we've got to figure it out for him. But right now he's the Mike linebacker and he's doing fine."

Friday will provide a perfect setting for Collins to command the defense and let the game begin to slow down.

ILB Isaiah Simmons

Simmons' growth from his first NFL snaps in Week 1 of 2020 to Week 17 was obvious.

He is now the starter from Day 1 of the 2021 season alongside Collins, a tandem the Cardinals hope will dominate for the foreseeable future. It also helps that he has received many more offseason reps this year.

"Those guys are so damn athletic and they're so good and they can do so many things," Watt said of Collins and Simmons. "I mean, when you've got guys that size that can move like that playing behind you, you know that they can make up for some mistakes up front, they can also drop back in coverage and make incredible plays."

OL Josh Jones

Earlier this offseason, Kingsbury mentioned that right guard is an open competition between Justin Murray, Brian Winters and second-year player Josh Jones.

Murray and Winters have been sidelined during training camp with injuries, giving Jones the opportunity to seize a first-team spot.

Jones has impressed.

"He's really done a nice job in there," offensive line coach Sean Kugler said at training camp. "He's been exclusively at guard and that's probably how it will be for the first preseason game, but I've been very pleased with him. He's made a lot of progress not only on the field but off the field. He's really made a good leap from Year 1 to Year 2."

Can he take a lead in the race with a strong performance against Dallas?

RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin has seen some first-team looks and special-teams action during camp, both good signs for someone who was left inactive for all 16 games last year.

Michael Chow — USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals used a seventh-round pick on the former Arizona State star, but undrafted free agent Jonathan Ward jumped him on the depth chart during the season because of his play on special teams.

With Conner out as a high-risk close contact, there could be more reps to throw at Benjamin this week. The young halfback did not get a chance to debut in any games last year without a preseason, so this is his golden opportunity on offense and potentially special teams.

Any Cardinals TE

The Cardinals tight ends room is full of players looking for a home in the NFL along with returners Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels.

The latter is out Friday as another high-risk close contact.

The Cardinals carried three tight ends on the active roster last year. Daniels and Williams both spent time on reserve/injured, and Williams has played 16 games just once in his six-year career. The door is wide open for journeymen Ross Travis, Demetrius Harris and Ian Bunting or even international prospect Bernhard Seikovits to separate himself and earn a role.

WR KeeSean Johnson

Finding snaps for a Cardinals receiver outside of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and possibly(?) Larry Fitzgerald could be difficult this season if health is on Arizona's side.

Rob Schumacher—USA TODAY Sports

But, Johnson is setting himself up for a chance to do so. With several wideouts missing practices this week for various reasons, Johnson saw first-team action and performed well. He also played on special teams, which could help him lock up a roster spot.

Depending on how the Cardinals utilize their veterans this preseason, Johnson could be featured prominently in the offense during these exhibitions.

"KeeSean really came on at the end of last year and made some big clutch catches for us," Kingsbury said. "He's more and more comfortable whether it's inside and outside. He's a guy that I know the quarterbacks have a lot of belief in."