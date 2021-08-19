Arizona Cardinals Players to Watch in Preseason Week 2

With several starters out, many players on the Arizona Cardinals roster bubble will get ample opportunity to showcase themselves.

The Cardinals will not quite look like the regular-season version of themselves in Friday's preseason Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not say whether he will play his available starters, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is unlikely to suit up, edge rusher Chandler Jones is out and defensive end J.J. Watt is still on the active/PUP list.

This game is another opportunity for younger players to match up against some of the league's best talent. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday he plans to use his starters for as long as the opening half.

Here are the Cardinals who are worth keeping an eye on against the defending AFC champions:

QB Kyler Murray

Murray has looked sharp during training camp with his reads and throws. He earned a Pro Bowl spot last season, although a decreased passer rating and completion percentage followed a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 11.

He did not play during the preseason opener. Kingsbury did not say if Murray will suit up this week, but the quarterback mentioned that he's sure he will play.

Friday could be the first time he hits receiver Rondale Moore on a route after the rookie had a strong outing last week.

WR/ST Greg Dortch

Dortch signed with Arizona less than two weeks before he made his debut in last week's preseason game. The wide receiver and returner impressed his coaches enough to stick around for Week 2. The Cardinals released wide receiver/punt returner JoJo Ward during roster cuts this week to hold onto Dortch.

The wide receivers room at full strength likely pushes Dortch out of playing time contention, but he could make his mark as a returner. During Sunday's open practice, Dortch, Ward and Moore took punt-return reps. Now that field is down to two, and Kingsbury mentioned that the situation is fluid.

"He's picking things up, he's a sharp kid," Kingsbury said Sunday about Dortch. "Every time he's had an opportunity, he's made a play whether it's in the return game or in the passing game. He's got a couple more weeks to showcase what he can do, but he's definitely flashed."

CBs Marco Wilson/Tay Gowan

Cardinals rookie corners Wilson and Gowan played 35 and 34 snaps respectively last Friday. Both were satisfied with their performances that involved four pass breakups.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

"I think I held my own, but every day I want to get better," Gowan said this week.

Wilson added, "I feel like I did a pretty good job. Still some things that I could clean up about my game. But overall, I feel like I did (well)."

Arizona's more established corners played sparingly, and if they do so again, Wilson and Gowan could get some run with receivers higher on the opposing depth chart.

The Chiefs played top targets Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman last week and will do so again, so Friday could be a "welcome to the NFL" moment for the rookies or a chance for them to tackle a challenge.

G Josh Jones

Jones started at right guard last week and received a career-high in offensive snaps with 26. Since Justin Murray and Brian Winters are down with injuries, Jones has had full run with the first team as he attempts to win the starting job.

Friday will be another test as the 2020 third-round pick will face the Chiefs starting defensive line.

RB Eno Benjamin

Michael Chow — USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin played his first game since 2019 last week after he was inactive for all 16 in 2020. He held his own, both as a runner and kick returner, gaining 50 yards on five carries and 84 yards on three kickoff returns.

Jonathan Ward beat out Benjamin on the depth chart last season, but the latter shined brighter in his first preseason game. Ward hurt his ankle Friday, which could affect how much he plays, if at all, this week although he was back at practice Wednesday.

Benjamin can continue to make his case to be the third back behind Chase Edmonds and James Conner with another solid outing on offense and special teams. Even when he is not returning kicks, his effort on special teams could be another outlet to seeing the field come September.

TE Bernhard Seikovits

"Seiko," as his teammates call him, signed with the Cardinals from the International Pathway Program. He did not play college football and has had a lot to learn this offseason. But, Kingsbury mentioned that Seikovits will "serve a purpose" for the Cardinals.

The tight-end depth chart is uncertain with Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels being the only returnees who played a game for Arizona last year.

Ross Travis, Ian Bunting, Demetrius Harris and Seikovits are all fighting for a spot although the next realistic path for Seikovits is the practice squad.

WR Antoine Wesley

Kingsbury mentioned that the back end of many position groups are still in an open battle.

With Hopkins out and Andy Isabella still on reserve/COVID-19, the receivers on the edge could get a lot of snaps this week. Wesley played under Kingsbury at Texas Tech, and the Cardinals coach had praise for the former Red Raider this week.

"He's making plays when he has the opportunity to do so," said Kingsbury, who referred to the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher as "fearless."

Wesley missed last week's game, but returned to practice this week after being out since Aug. 2. If he plays Friday, this could be his chance for a strong first-game impression.