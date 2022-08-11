The Arizona Cardinals went against the grain with their first depth chart of the 2022 preseason.

Teams need to release depth charts ahead of each game, and the Cardinals released theirs based on who will play in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals as opposed to making a regular-season projection.

There are still several key spots in competition including cornerback, running back, right guard and edge rusher.

So, let's go through the depth chart for Friday, position by position.

Offense

Quarterback

Colt McCoy Trace McSorley Jarrett Guarantano Kyler Murray

Gee, Murray signed a hefty extension just to be the fourth-string quarterback? Can't take credit for that joke; it belongs to AllCardinals' Howard Balzer.

Murray won't play much, if at all, this preseason, head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said.

McCoy will be sidelined Friday, as well, with arm soreness, so McSorley will start and receive a lot of playing time.

Running back

Eno Benjamin Darrel Williams Jonathan Ward Keaontay Ingram/Ronnie Rivers T.J. Pledger/James Conner

Conner won't play, so the opportunities are there for the running backs battling for the second spot on the regular-season depth chart.

Benjamin starting backs up Kingsbury's sentiment about him throughout the offseason that he has been a standout.

Benjamin, after getting 34 carries over his first two NFL seasons, is setting himself up for a major role in Year 3.

Ingram will be someone to watch. The 2022 sixth-rounder has great burst and speed with the ball, but how does he fare on special teams? That will be his quickest path to the field.

Wide receiver

Andy Isabella/Greg Dortch/Andre Baccellia Victor Bolden Jr./Jontre Kirklin/Marcell Ateman Marquise Brown/JaVonta Payton/Antoine Wesley A.J. Green/Rondale Moore/DeAndre Hopkins

Isabella, Dortch and Baccellia have received a lot of opportunities in training camp with the main playmakers -- Hopkins, Brown, Green and Moore -- stepping aside for various reasons.

They are competing with each other for a role on the team. Dortch has been the practice standout, but all three have had their moments.

Bolden and Dortch are also competing for kick-return roles this season.

Tight end

Stephen Anderson Bernhard Seikovits Deon Yelder Trey McBride/Maxx Williams Chris Pierce Jr./Zach Ertz

Anderson is looking to find a role in a packed receiver room with Williams, Ertz and McBride. Williams is working his way back from a torn ACL last season while Ertz and McBride are currently dealing with injuries.

That presents a chance for Anderson to show his versatility, which he told reporters is his strength.

What's odd is that Pierce is listed so low. The undrafted rookie has had some bright moments in camp and played throughout the week.

Offensive line

LT : Joshua Miles/Haggai Ndubuisi/D.J. Humphries

: Joshua Miles/Haggai Ndubuisi/D.J. Humphries LG : Danny Isidora/Marquis Hayes/Justin Pugh

: Danny Isidora/Marquis Hayes/Justin Pugh C : Sean Harlow/Lecitus Smith/Greg Long

: Sean Harlow/Lecitus Smith/Greg Long RG : Will Hernandez/Koda Martin/Justin Murray

: Will Hernandez/Koda Martin/Justin Murray RT: Josh Jones/Rashaad Coward/Kelvin Beachum

Hernandez is the player to watch here as he looks to stamp his role as starting right guard when the regular season begins.

He is in a battle with Murray and Jones, the former of whom is dealing with an ankle injury.

Starting center Rodney Hudson was not listed as he works himself into form after thinking of retiring this offseasonand dealing with a knee injury.

Defense

Defensive line

DE : Michael Dogbe/Jonathan Ledbetter/Manny Jones/J.J. Watt

: Michael Dogbe/Jonathan Ledbetter/Manny Jones/J.J. Watt NT : Rashard Lawrence/Antwaun Woods/Christian Ringo

: Rashard Lawrence/Antwaun Woods/Christian Ringo DT: Leki Fotu/Kingsley Keke/Zach Allen

Dogbe, Lawrence and Fotu all had notable roles on the line when healthy last year, especially Lawrence.

Arizona's defensive coaching staff is bullish on the former LSU Tiger, but he has dealt with injured reserve stints in each of his first two seasons.

Keke had a stint in the COVID protocols last week, so his availability is unknown.

Edge rusher

Dennis Gardeck/Devon Kennard Victor Dimukeje/Myjai Sanders Cameron Thomas/Jesse Luketa Jessie Lemonier

Kennard has missed recent practices with an abs strain, so his availability is up in the air. Kingsbury said explicitly that Gardeck will get some run.

The Cardinals are looking for young edge rushers to step up this year with the departure of Chandler Jones.

Sanders, Thomas and Luketa are rookies making their in-game debuts, while Dimukeje is in his second season.

Thomas could also get some action on the defensive line.

Starter Markus Golden is not listed.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins/Ezekiel Turner Ben Niemann/Joe Walker Isaiah Simmons/Chandler Wooten Nick Vigil

Collins, Vigil and Simmons have seen the field together for stretches during camp with Simmons working different positions, but that alignment will be saved for a later game.

Collins is looking to start a breakout year right during the preseason after he had a limited role as a rookie down the stretch of 2021.

He could see time on the edge as well as inside.

Cornerback

Marco Wilson/Antonio Hamilton Josh Jackson/Jace Whittaker Cortez Davis/Breon Borders Byron Murphy Jr.

Murphy Jr. is the only set starter in this position group, and he has been most effective in the slot during his career.

Wilson was a starter last year as a fourth-round rookie, but Kingsbury has said he is right in the mix as opposed to a set starter.

Jackson has had some strong training camp performances, while Davis signed with the team Tuesday as an undrafted free agent rookie after a brief stint in Denver in May.

Safeties

Deionte Thompson/Charles Washington Tae Daley/James Wiggins Jalen Thompson/Budda Baker

Thompson and Baker return as the starters at this position, so the battle is on for roster spots behind them.

Thompson and Washington have had roles on special teams over the last couple of years, while Wiggins is looking to get his career on track after an injury-marred rookie year in 2021.

Special teams

K : Matt Prater

: Matt Prater P : Andy Lee/Nolan Cooney

: Andy Lee/Nolan Cooney LS : Aaron Brewer

: Aaron Brewer H : Andy Lee

: Andy Lee KR : Greg Dortch/Victor Bolden Jr.

: Greg Dortch/Victor Bolden Jr. PR: Greg Dortch/Victor Bolden Jr.

The only battle here is for return spots.

Moore, Benjamin, Isabella and Ward have also received reps this training camp, but if Moore and Benjamin have greater offensive responsibilities, the door opens wider for Dortch and Bolden.

Dortch returned four kicks and three punts last year with the Cardinals, while Bolden last played in the USFL.