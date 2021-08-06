Cardinals Preseason Opener Just One Week Away

We're merely seven days away from the team welcoming the Dallas Cowboys to State Farm Stadium.

Thursday brought the first taste of preseason football for fans across the country, as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers participated in the league's annual Hall of Fame game to kickoff Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend festivities.

For Cardinals fans, the wait to see their team now has drawn to just seven days. Arizona will host Dallas in their first of three preseason games on Friday, August 13.

When asked if the team was prepared to play a preseason game tomorrow, head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't hesitate with a response.

"We are," said Kingsbury on Friday. "We're ready to go. I think at this point guys are ready to go against somebody else and then we could execute."

What's the Magic Number?

Preseason games have long been debated in the NFL, with the entire league arguing the quantity of games and comparing factors such as coaching evaluations and overall health for the players. Kingsbury believes the magic number of preseason games could be three.

"They are (necessary), three is better than four I think," said Kingsbury.

"I don't love calling plays in the games. But I love the games for the players. Just because as a play-caller you want to always be aggressive and attacking, (you) have all these new ideas. And it's not really the point, you're just kind of evaluating more than anything.

"But I think the games really break up the preseason after going through a preseason with no games (last year). That was long for those guys. Going against the same guys every day, I thought that got stale. So I think the preseason allows these young guys to really show what they can do and showcase (their talent) for the entire league. I think three will be a good number."

Laying the Foundation

After the Cardinals saw their postseason hopes slip away in the back end of a schedule that included four of five losses after week nine and back-to-back losses to end 2020, the team will be looking to answer many questions posed over the course of the offseason.

While it starts with Kingsbury and the criticism over his play-calling and game management, accountability stretches far beyond him. Many are eager to see if the team can stop penalizing itself and take better care of the football in 2021.

New additions such as Rodney Hudson, Zaven Collins and J.J. Watt bring excitement to a team that fully expects to be in postseason contention despite playing in a division as tough as the NFC West.

Can Kyler Murray do his part in eliminating turnovers? Will a young linebacker corps with Collins and Isaiah Simmons pay dividends despite inexperience? The Cardinals will be forced to answer those questions and more over the course of the 2021 season.

The Cardinals have big aspirations, but the foundation of constructing a 53 man roster capable of ending their playoff drought will first begin next Friday at State Farm Stadium at 7:00 p.m. local time.