Cardinals' Presence on Christmas a Gift in Itself

Playing on a special holiday where everybody will be watching, the Arizona Cardinals view their Christmas Day game as nothing short of special in many ways.

For many throughout the world, Christmas morning is a magical time.

Gathering around the tree while exchanging gifts and laughs with your family is special, as memories are made that will last a lifetime.

For football fans, admirers and players across the country, Christmas Day is another opportunity to consume more product from the NFL.

Unlike Thanksgiving, Christmas Day football is not a traditional staple every season.

The league's first game on Christmas came in 1971, as two divisional playoff games were played on that day. The NFL would then go until 1989 without a game played on the holiday.

In total, 21 Christmas Day games have been played in league history, with the Arizona Cardinals participating in two: A Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys in 1995 and a 2010 victory over the Cowboys that saw kicker Jay Feely nail a 48-yarder to send everybody at State Farm Stadium home with one last present.

Now, the Cardinals will take part in the first slate of games on Christmas since 2017, welcoming the Indianapolis Colts following the Browns-Packers game to begin festivities earlier in the day.

Fans will be excited to watch their team in action, but make no mistake about it, the Cardinals are just as ready to play on the special night.

Cardinals Embracing Christmas Spotlight

"We're excited for the opportunity to play on Christmas, of course. This will be my first game playing on Christmas," said Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

"I remember growing up as a kid and opening your presents, and then right when you turn the TV on, watch football. So that's what these kids are going to be doing. That's what these fans and people are going to be doing and hopefully (the fans) show out, (it will be great to) have the Red Sea here in State Farm Stadium on Saturday, and it's going to be a good time."

Quarterback Kyler Murray is much like us, more-so in enjoying some NBA action on the holiday and less like the ability to throw the football anywhere on the field.

"On Christmas Day I'm used to waking up and watching basketball," said Murray.

"But this Christmas we'll be playing football so anytime I can play in front of people and you know you're one of the only games on TV it's always gonna be fun. So I'm looking forward to it, I'm excited. Like I said always watching basketball, I know how those guys feel. It's an honor to play on Christmas.

"So the fact that we're able to, I'm looking forward to it."

Defensive end Zach Allen opened up about some of the adjustments a player and their family may have to make when playing on Christmas.

"Obviously it's a holiday, but it's a work day so I knocked out my family Christmas on Monday, our off day, did the zoom call and opened a couple presents," said Allen.

"But luckily my family, they understand it just because you know, from high school I've been playing on Thanksgiving and playing in bowl games in college, you miss Christmas. So I'm very fortunate that they're understanding and sometimes they delayed Christmas until I get to go home.

"But hopefully we're not going home till February. So, I don't know. We'll have to figure that one out. But yeah, we're blessed to do this. So there's gonna be sacrifices. I think anybody would do that."



When it comes to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, football is football.

"I love it. I love it. You know everyone's watching and it's Christmas Day. And we're football coaches and players, and it should be fun playing on Christmas. Thanksgiving, Christmas, I mean it's all ball. It's that time of the year," said Joseph.

Running back James Conner even shared his favorite Christmas present: A Wonder Ball (pictured below for the younger crowd).

"My mother, she got me a Wonder Ball. It's like a little chocolate ball and had like fruit in the inside, like Skittles in the inside and I think she might've got four for a dollar. Yeah, she got me one of those. I couldn't find one anywhere but she surprised me. That's Mom magic," Conner said.

Christmas, a holiday enjoyed mostly by kids who feel giddy inside after unwrapping their favorite present, will now share that mutual feeling with the Cardinals once more on Saturday.