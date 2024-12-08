Former Cardinals Pro Bowler Set to Make Season Debut
ARIZONA -- The return of former Arizona Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries is upon us.
Humphries hasn't played since Week 17 of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL, but ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting he will take the field for the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on Sunday Night Football.
From Schefter on X:
"Newly signed Chiefs left tackle D.J. Humphries is expected to start Sunday night vs. the Chargers and be in charge of protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside, per sources. Humphries will become the third different player that Kansas City has used at left tackle the past two games."
Humphries was brought on the roster in late November after also visiting with the New York Giants. With the Chiefs weak at both tackle spots, the addition of Humphries - a Pro Bowl player in 2021 - could give Kansas City a massive boost in their hopes of three-peating as Super Bowl champions, which would be the first time in history.
Patrick Mahomes seems pretty excited.
"You see how talented he is,"Mahomes said (h/t Chiefs on SI).
"The physical gifts are there. It's been cool to watch him interact with other guys, too. You can tell he's smart, he's willing to teach guys, which is big in that room, we've got a lot of young guys there. I've been very impressed, and I'm excited for him to get more and more work with more and more practice, and hopefully be ready to go as soon as possible."
Chiefs-Chargers kicks off at 6:20 PM Arizona time and can be watched on NBC.