Cardinals QB Avoiding Missed Time Despite Injury

The Arizona Cardinals saw a massive name again at practice.

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarter back Kyler Murray (1) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw quarterback Kyler Murray practice in full capacity again with a knee injury, marking the second straight day the team captain was on the Cardinals' injury report.

Murray was spotted wearing a leg sleeve at practice for a second day but - during the open portion of practice - was going through his typical routine.

Murray played every snap of the Cardinals' Week 1 loss against the Buffalo Bills and showed no sign of injury before, during or after.

Also notable was the arrival of second-round pick Max Melton, who was deemed to be in concussion protocol by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon earlier this week. Melton - who played just a handful of snaps on defense and special teams on Sunday - was marked as limited.

The only other limited player on the team's injury report was Xavier Weaver, who missed the season opener but has now practiced in limited fashion both days with an oblique injury.

As for the Rams, Quentin Lake was added as a limited participant with a hip injury. All other players carried the same designation as Wednesday:

DNP - Davis Allen (back), Kevin Dotson (foot) and Cobie Durant (toe)
Limited - Rob Havenstein (foot), Christian Rozeboom (hip)

The Cardinals and Rams will practice once more on Friday before being required to officially label players as out, questionable or doubtful ahead of Sunday.

Official inactives for Week 2 must be made 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

