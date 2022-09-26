Cardinals DL Rashard Lawrence Had Surgery on Hand, Will Miss Time

The Arizona Cardinals not only lost on the field Sunday, but also managed to lose depth along their defensive line as well.

On Monday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to reporters defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence will not be with the team for a few weeks after suffering a hand injury.

At this moment in time, he has not been placed on injured reserve.

Lawrence played 19 snaps in Arizona's loss to the Rams on Sunday before leaving with a hand injury. H's played above 40% of defensive snaps in all three games and has four combined tackles (2 TFL) and one forced fumble this season.

We could expect Leki Fotu to potentially see an uptick in his workload if the team doesn't bring on any other extra help (Fotu is the lone defensive tackle behind Lawrence so that would be recommended).

