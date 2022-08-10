Cardinals RBs Studying Regularly with Offensive Line

The Arizona Cardinals finished 11-6 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. However, the Cardinals do not want to replicate a second-half collapse that had them lose five of their last six games, including the playoffs.

Things will have to be fine-tuned on offense. The team scored 30.2 points per game in the 10 games wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins played last season. Without him, the average dropped to 19.7.

Scoring touchdowns is the name of the game in the NFL. Running back James Conner did just that, recording a combined 18 touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has noticed Conner's leadership, but also the running backs and offensive line gelling during training camp.

"James is a real leader on our team and has really stepped up with those young guys and then taking control," Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday. "I think anytime you can get that type of camaraderie and rapport with (the) running backs and (offensive) line, they get a better feel for each guy's assignment and I'm glad that they've kind of taken to each other."

The "young guys" that Kingsbury mentioned are third-year Arizona State player Eno Benjamin and rookie running back Keontay Ingram.

Specifically for Benjamin, this is his chance to claim the role that free-agent departure Chase Edmonds brought to the team.

In order to get ahead of the curve, Benjamin is spending time with the offensive line and learning blitz patterns.

"That's (what) I did at Arizona State," Benjamin said. "I'd go into the offensive line room. I just want know how they're blocking up on certain plays, to help me get a pre-snap read before the ball is snapped, potentially where it could be going."

With the Sun Devils, Benjamin had over 1,000 rushing yards in two seasons and showed an ability to be a reliable pass-catcher, averaging 208 yards per year.

After being inactive in his rookie season with the Cardinals, Benjamin rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Kingsbury has spoken highly of Benjamin throughout the offseason and veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum is echoing the same sentiments.

"He's been impressive since Day 1," Beachum said. "I think he has the opportunity now and has done so as far as being able to take the next step in the passing game — understanding what blitzes are coming from meeting guys in the whole understanding where we're hot and understanding where he has to pick up blitzes. You know whether it's in a gap and to see gap safeties coming off the edge. He's doing a really good job in the offense. He's always been able to run the ball up, has great feet, great vision. There's (a lot) to be excited to see him in the mix."

Beachum is really fond of the work Conner and Benjamin have brought to the team, especially in terms of obsessing over film.

"Both have done a great job of them have been coming in spending time with us and spending time in the meeting room with us as we're watching film," Beachum said. "How we're setting up blocks, how we're thinking about blocks, them listening to our calls . . . and they're spending time understanding just how we're setting up this game."

Benjamin is certainly getting a head-start over the rest of the running backs room that consists of free-agent addition Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward, Ingram, Ronnie Rivers and T.J. Pledger.

Concluded Kingsbury, "Each year, (Benjamin) has just gotten progressively better. He's one of the hardest workers on the team now. Always upbeat, always into it. Just really come a long way."