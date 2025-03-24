Cardinals Re-Sign Veteran TE
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back a veteran tight end to their roster.
From the team today:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that exclusive rights free agent tight end Travis Vokolek has signed his one-year tender. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"Vokolek (6-6, 260) has played in three games with the Cardinals since joining the team in December of 2023 when he was signed from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. Originally signed by the Ravens as a rookie free agent out of Nebraska in 2023, the 26-year old Vokolek spent the entire 2024 season on the Cardinals roster, seeing action in one game."
Vokolek hasn't seen much action in Arizona with a fairly stacked tight end room.
The Cardinals obviously have star tight end Trey McBride, who is expected to ink a massive contract extension at some point this offseason after establishing himself as one of the best at his position.
Behind McBride are tight ends Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman, both of whom serve very different roles in the desert. Higgins operates as more of a pass-catching weapon while the rookie Reiman was utilized primarily as a run-blocker in Arizona's offense in 2024.
Both roles are subject to change and tweak if needed, but the Cardinals very much have their tight end room established.
Vokolek becomes the latest Arizona player to re-sign with the organization, joining the likes of Kelvin Beachum, Evan Brown, Zay Jones, Aaron Brewer, L.J. Collier, Baron Browning and Joey Blount.