Cardinals React to USMNT World Cup Win

Some Arizona Cardinals are big soccer fans, and that was put on display Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals don't exactly play the same brand of football as the sport that's being played in Qatar right now, but there's no mincing words or lines: Patriotism is at an all-time high when the United States plays in the World Cup.

Such was the case as the USMNT faced a pivotal Matchday 3 meeting with Iran, needing a win and nothing less to advance through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. 

Last week, we explored what a potential starting lineup would look like if the Cardinals put their own soccer team out.

Today, after edging out a close 1-0 victory, a collective sigh of relief was heard across the country, some of those coming from your favorite Cardinals:

We'll start with avid Chelsea fan J.J. Watt, who is a huge fan of the game and is even married to Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Watt.

0B6870FC-D254-4A4F-861F-7148E55FA8F4

Zach Ertz, who is married to USWNT star Julie Ertz, enjoyed the game with the fam:

BBDB4F6B-6E09-4347-8538-B1DDEB941F28

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen even enjoyed the action too, although we're not quite sure if he has any ties or connections to the sport.  

895EA342-7AB9-41EE-B7DF-50A0DD66A940

Others have yet to post, but surely a few more guys tuned in, especially on their bye week. 

The United States will take on Netherlands this Saturday.

