Cardinals Release Depth Chart vs Bills
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released their Week 1 depth chart against the Buffalo Bills.
Let's break it down with each position listed in order (starter is in bold, backups are listed as is)
Offense
QB - Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune
RB- James Conner, Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, DeeJay Dallas
TE- Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Tip Reiman, Travis Vokolek
WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Moore
WR - Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver
WR - Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal
LT - Paris Johnson Jr., Kelvin Beachum
LG - Evan Brown, Isaiah Adams
C - Hjalte Froholdt, Jon Gaines II
RG - Will Hernandez, Trystan Colon
RT - Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum
No real surprises here on the offensive side of the ball.
Along the offensive line, Evan Brown retains his starting spot at left guard after emerging as the guy in training camp. Kelvin Beachum is Arizona's backup swing tackle and will replace either starter in case of injury.
Xavier Weaver handles the backup slot duties to Greg Dortch and it likely will remain the same until Zay Jones returns from his five-game suspension.
Defense
DT - Bilal Nichols, L.J. Collier
NT - Roy Lopez, Khyiris Tonga
DT - Justin Jones, Dante Stills
OLB - Dennis Gardeck, Xavier Thomas, Jesse Luketa
ILB - Kyzir White, Krys Barnes
ILB - Mack Wilson Sr., Owen Pappoe
OLB - Zaven Collins, Victor Dimukeje
CB - Starling Thomas V, Max Melton
CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting, Kei'Trel Clark
CB - Garrett Williams, Darren Hall
S - Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
S - Budda Baker, Joey Blount
Most eyes will gravitate towards Starling Thomas V as one of three starting corners, though Melton isn't believed to be very far behind. Unlike Sean Murphy-Bunting and Garrett Williams, the competition for the third starting spot will continue on a weekly basis.
It is notable that Darren Hall is the backup nickel. Hall is a player who played a lot of nickel and box safety snaps for the Cardinals during preseason play.
Arizona's defensive depth took a hit with losses to BJ Ojulari (season-ending) and Darius Robinson (placed on IR, could return as soon as Week 5).
For a defense that likes to rotate their front heavily, depth guys below them will now need to step up.