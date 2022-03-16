The Arizona Cardinals cut defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to save cash and clear cap space on the first day of the league new year.

Phillips signed a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2020 after he had a 9.5-sack season for the Buffalo Bills.

He was unable to replicate that production in two seasons with Arizona, as he was hampered by various injuries, including to his hamstring and knee. He played 18 games total for the Cardinals, nine in each season and was paid $20 million for that lack of production.

The 29-year-old was an impactful pass rusher from the interior when healthy, contributing 5.0 sacks and 14 pressures.

He was set to make a $10 million base salary with a cap hit of $13,301,444, according to Spotrac. His cap charge was set to be the fourth-highest on the team, just after left tackle D.J. Humphries, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt.

His dead cap hit is $9,205,776, so the Cardinals saved roughly $4.1 million against the cap with Wednesday's move.

The dead money is that high because his contract was restructured during the 2021 season to make room on the cap for the acquisition of tight end Zach Ertz. That put more prorated signing bonus money into the future including three void years beyond 2022. There was $3.3 million of proration in both 2022 and 2023 and $1.3 million in both 2024 and 2025.

By releasing Phillips on or before June 1, the entire $9.2 million-plus accelerates into this year. Had they waited until June 2, there would have dead money of $3.3 million this year and $5.9 million in 2023. However, his $13.3 million hit would have remained on the books until June.

The Cardinals also made two additions on Wednesday, as they re-signed tight end Maxx Williams and added cornerback Jeff Gladney.