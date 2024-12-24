Cardinals Release First Week 17 Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals held a walk-through on Tuesday ahead of their Week 17 battle against the Los Angeles Rams.
These are just estimations:
DNP - Joey Blount (ribs), Elijah Jones (ankle), Michael Palardy (illness)
Limited - Kelvin Beachum (limited), Trey Benson (ankle), Evan Brown (neck), Baron Browning (neck), James Conner (knee), Matt Prater (left knee), Darius Robinson (calf), Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion)
The Rams had no injuries to report.
Here's what head coach Jonathan Gannon offered in terms of injury updates to reporters:
“OK, a few updates here with our health. (OL) Paris (Johnson Jr.) will not be good to go and (OL) Jonah (Williams) will not be good to go. Everybody else we’ll kind of see how the week trends here. It seems like a long time ago when we played the Rams Week 2, but (they are a) good football team.
"Obviously, they're playing really good ball right now. They protect the ball; they're playing good defense. I really think that the last couple games, when you look at them, they're playing really clean so that's the challenge to our guys. We have to be able to match that, play our brand of ball to have a chance to win, so (I’m) excited for the opportunity. We'll have a good day today, this week, and get ready to go.”
The Cardinals and Rams will practice more on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their Saturday night game in primetime.