Cardinals Release Inactives vs. Panthers

After a week's worth of speculation on who would be in and out, the Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for their upcoming matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to Sunday, A.J. Green (knee), Rashard Lawrence (hand) and Ezekiel Turner (ankle) were all ruled as out.

Six players were listed as questionable: Marquise Brown (foot), Zaven Collins (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip) and J.J. Watt (calf/illness).

All six players are active and good to go.

Saturday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown and Moore were likely to play.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Watt would play despite injury, although an interesting development emerged on Sunday morning from Watt himself:

Here's Carolina's inactives:

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Raheem Blackshear

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

OL Cade Mays

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

DE Amaré Barno

Kickoff is in 90 minutes in Carolina.

