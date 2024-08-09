Cardinals Release New Signing
ARIZONA -- Just days after signing him, the Arizona Cardinals are releasing outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. - as officially announced by the team.
Reasons for the release are currently unknown.
The Cardinals signed Haynes on August 6 to try and help fill the void left by edge rusher BJ Ojulari, who is set to be out for the season with a serious knee injury.
More on Haynes from the Cardinals' press release after they signed him:
"Haynes (6-2, 235) spent the last six seasons with the Panthers (2018-23) where he played 71 games (two starts) and totaled 92 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown as well as seven tackles on special teams.
"He appeared in seven games last season (one start) with Carolina and had 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack after beginning the year on injured reserve. In 2022, Haynes set single-season career highs in tackles (26), quarterback hits (13), tackles for loss (seven), sacks (5.0) and passes defensed (four).
"The 30-year-old Haynes entered the league with Carolina as a fourth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft from Ole Miss where he left as the Rebels career leader in tackles for loss (47.5) and sacks (32.0)."
The Cardinals' top of the edge room features Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck, two pieces of the puzzle that helped Arizona reach just 33 team sacks in 2023.
Under them are names such as Cameron Thomas, Jesse Luketa, Victor Dimukeje and Xavier Thomas.
Does Arizona have bigger plans at outside linebacker? We'll see, though releasing a player the day before their preseason opener certainly comes at an interesting time.