Cardinals Make Moves, Release Three Players

One day after their home loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals announced the departure of three players.

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the release of three players, two of whom are departing from the practice squad.

Running back Tavien Feaster was waived from the active roster after he had been signed from the practice squad Saturday thanks to the injury to running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was placed on reserve/injured Saturday and the earliest he can return to the team is Arizona's Monday Night Football battle with the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 13.

This could potentially spell good news for the status of running back Jonathan Ward, who has been in concussion protocol being injured against Green Bay in Week 8. It's possible Feaster could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers Tuesday.

Two members of the practice squad, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, were also released from the team Monday.

Dickerson spent the preseason with the Raiders after playing in 10 games with the Titans last season. Dickerson was initially signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Nov. 2.

Shepherd was signed to Arizona's practice squad on Nov. 10, spending less than a week with the Cardinals. Shepherd appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons with Green Bay, catching six balls for 47 yards. He was in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs this past summer.

The Cardinals look to regroup and bounce back from their second loss of the season with a road trip to Seattle next Sunday.