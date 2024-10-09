Cardinals Release Veteran WR
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Chris Moore is no longer with the team.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Moore was released.
This comes on the heels of the arrival of Zay Jones - who is back from his five-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Moore first entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first chunk of his career before playing for the Houston Texans (2021-22) and Tennessee Titans (2023) ahead of his signing with the Cardinals this offseason.
Through five games, Moore logged 27 offensive snaps for Arizona without any catches or targets while also not registering any special teams snaps.
Moore was likely the odd man out with Jones suspended thanks to a top-heavy Cardinals WR corps that includes names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson.
With rookie Xavier Weaver making the final roster and veteran Zach Pascal being a versatile special teams contributor, the decision to cut Moore isn't a surprising one.
Coming off a massive upset win over the 49ers, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon says he's proud of how the team responded.
“Very proud. Honestly, you guys are probably going to not like this answer. I’m more proud of the week of practice than the actual game probably. Honestly, I really am. It just shows you the leadership and that you’ve got the right guys in the locker room because (in) the NFL it’s week to week," said Gannon.
"You’re going to go through ups and downs, and you try not to ride the emotional rollercoaster, but that’s real in the NFL. The sky’s falling. You’re the best. You’re the worst. You have to block that out and you have to maximize the day. I thought that—and I told them this—I thought Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday we maximized the day. On the grass, in the weight room and with our health bucket.
"They did a really good job because it took all of that to get it done, but they set themselves up to have a chance to win the game. They did that and the challenge is now to do it again.”
Now, another challenge awaits in the Green Bay Packers this week - which will be done without Moore.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Where Marvin Harrison Jr. Stands in Rookie Rankings
- Cardinals Still Connected to Haason Reddick
- Cardinals Place Starter on Injured Reserve