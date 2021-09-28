Report: Quinton Dunbar Signing with Cardinals

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Arizona Cardinals were signing free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar. It was not reported whether Dunbar is being signed to the roster or the practice squad.

Dunbar initially entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Washington Football Team and playing there through the 2019 season prior to being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick. Dunbar was arrested in the 2020 offseason for armed robbery prior to being cleared by prosecutors.

Last season, Dunbar was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 19 due to a leg injury before having knee surgery on Dec. 29, ending any hopes for a comeback. He played six games with six starts.

Dunbar signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason but was released on Aug. 12. The cornerback has accumulated 180 tackles, 40 pass deflections and 10 interceptions during his time in the NFL.

The move comes just a day after the Cardinals reportedly signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to the active roster after safety Charles Washington left Sunday's win over Jacksonville with a hamstring injury.

According to AllCardinals Howard Balzer, the addition of Hamilton and Dunbar has not yet been reported by the Cardinals to the NFL although Dunbar was one of six players the Cardinals reported as having tryouts Tuesday.

The others were cornerback Sherrick McManis, center/guard Hroniss Grasu and guards Danny Isidora, Zack Johnson and Jordan Meredith. Reported as visiting were two players that were in training camp with the Cardinals: guard Shaq Calhoun and center Michal Menet. The latter two were waived on Aug. 30 and Menet was on on the practice squad from Sept. 3-7.

McManis played 11 games with the Bears in 2020 and became an unrestricted free agent in March. He has not been with a team since then. Grasu also has not been with a team this year after becoming a 49ers unrestricted free agent in March. he played nine games and started three last season.

Isidora was released by the Texans on Aug. 31 and was on the Falcons practice squad from Sept. 15-`17. Johnson was waived by the Packers on Aug. 17, while Meredith was waived by the Rams on Aug. 30.

Balzer reported the Cardinals did release cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad after being signed Sept. 22 and protected four practice-squad players from being signed by another team this week: safety Chris Banjo, tackle. guard Eric Smith, tight end Ross Travis and safety James Wiggins.