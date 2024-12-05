Cardinals Respond to Controversial Call in Loss
The Arizona Cardinals lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, dropping a double digit lead and ultimately walking away with a 23-22 loss from US Bank Stadium.
There were a handful of plays that can be circled as defining moments, though a certain penalty sticks out in the minds of the Cardinals.
Looking to extend their lead in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals had a 1st-and-goal at the MIN 5 before rookie tight end Tip Reiman was called for a false start.
The catch? It actually wasn't a false start, as Reiman was reacting to the Vikings' defensive lineman moving first.
The play - though moving the Cardinals just five yards back - took Arizona's offense out of prime scoring position and disrupted a potential game-sealing touchdown.
The Cardinals ultimately kicked a field goal, going up by just six points with 3:23 left. Minnesota would later drive down the field and score what would be a game-winning touchdown to walk away as victors.
No one play defines a game, and the Reiman false start wasn't the only play that's cause for concern - though it was a tough break for the Cardinals in a tough moment.
When asked on Monday if the Cardinals go through the process of reviewing plays and sending them into the league, head coach Jonathan Gannon replied with:
"The allotted process, we try to gain information and learn from it, yeah."
When asked specifically about the Reiman false start, Gannon said:
"I get the question. I appreciate the question, but I'm not going to get into what we send in to learn from."
Reading between the lines, it's tough to imagine Arizona didn't send the play in.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was a bit more open and honest about what happened.
"I think the false start was kind of - I don't want to say what I actually want to say but I don't think that was a false start. I think that that really affected the game in that moment," said Murray.
"I don't put that on Tip (Reiman) as far as not being locked in or focused. I just think overall, we all have to be locked in those moments because momentum and all that stuff, if you believe in it, you can allow it to affect you. I think you could say that they won. The away team’s fans got to us, I guess.”
While they're not making excuses, it's quite clear how the Cardinals feel about being on the wrong end of potentially game-altering calls.