Cardinals Rival Loses Starter in Surprise Retirement

The Arizona Cardinals won't have to see a typical starting offensive lineman against the Seattle Seahawks.

Donnie Druin

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Connor Williams (57) prepares to snap the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Connor Williams (57) prepares to snap the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- When the Arizona Cardinals arrive off their bye week to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, the home team will be without their starting center.

Connor Williams is retiring in the middle of the season, according to Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

"Connor, earlier this this week, decided to retire," Macdonald said (h/t Seattle's official team site). "Personal reasons, we respect that, wish him the best, and we've got to move forward."

Seattle has two massive division games ahead of them, playing the San Francisco 49ers this week before hosting the Cardinals next week.

Olu Oluwatimi will start at center for Seattle.

From Seahawks' On SI Corbin Smith:

"According to Macdonald, Williams' decision to retire didn't have anything to do with the knee injury he came back from, but he opted to keep everything else discussed in their meeting earlier in the week in house. As for the possibility that the veteran could change his mind, Macdonald shot down that notion, believing his decision to walk away from the game was final."

Williams started every game for Seattle this season.

We'll see how the Seahawks navigate the sudden and massive change, though Arizona will have the benefit of actual film (and extended rest) against their new-look like before traveling to Seattle in Week 12.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

