Cardinals Rival Loses Starter in Surprise Retirement
ARIZONA -- When the Arizona Cardinals arrive off their bye week to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, the home team will be without their starting center.
Connor Williams is retiring in the middle of the season, according to Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.
"Connor, earlier this this week, decided to retire," Macdonald said (h/t Seattle's official team site). "Personal reasons, we respect that, wish him the best, and we've got to move forward."
Seattle has two massive division games ahead of them, playing the San Francisco 49ers this week before hosting the Cardinals next week.
Olu Oluwatimi will start at center for Seattle.
From Seahawks' On SI Corbin Smith:
"According to Macdonald, Williams' decision to retire didn't have anything to do with the knee injury he came back from, but he opted to keep everything else discussed in their meeting earlier in the week in house. As for the possibility that the veteran could change his mind, Macdonald shot down that notion, believing his decision to walk away from the game was final."
Williams started every game for Seattle this season.
We'll see how the Seahawks navigate the sudden and massive change, though Arizona will have the benefit of actual film (and extended rest) against their new-look like before traveling to Seattle in Week 12.