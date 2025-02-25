All Cardinals

Cardinals' Rival Not Expected to Trade QB

The Arizona Cardinals may see more of Matthew Stafford next season.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play at the one of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals just might be seeing more of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the future.

Stafford has been in Los Angeles since 2021, having won Super Bowl LVI with the organization and terrorizing the Cardinals, as the Rams have won their last six-of-eight matchups against Arizona.

There's been plenty of trade chatter around Stafford, who is looking for a new contract after turning 37-years-old earlier this month.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says among all of that, he's not going anywhere.

Matthew Stafford Not Leaving NFC West

"I still believe it's with the Rams," Fowler said on Unsportsmanlike Radio.

"Just because he's very open to the Rams. This is not a trade request issue. He wants this resolved fairly soon from my understanding. I think he just wants to feel the love, to feel appreciated. ... He just wants a substantial raise.

"I'm told the Rams know that. They accept that. I don't think they're drawing hard lines on that, [it's] more like, 'how far are we going to go on this?'"

Fowler also says Los Angeles doesn't want to give Stafford mega money, which makes sense given their current team and his age. Stafford reportedly is looking for $40 to $50 million per season.

Stafford ranks 15th in total contract value with $160 million and he currently has two years left on his deal.

As the Cardinals go into 2025 hoping to compete for a playoff spot, Stafford potentially leaving would have placed Arizona higher in the division power rankings.

The NFC West sure doesn't seem like it's getting less competitive moving into the new year.

