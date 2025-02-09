Cardinals Rivals Expected to Trade Top WR
The Arizona Cardinals could be seeing less of Deebo Samuel moving forward, as the San Francisco 49ers are expected to trade one of their top weapons during the 2025 offseason.
From NFL insider Ian Rapoport:
"Sources say the 49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason. While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way.
"For years, Samuel has been a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver and the spark plug through which the entire 49ers offense runs. When he was on the field, it was electric. When he wasn't, it was trouble."
Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk both found themselves in heavy trade speculation last offseason, which wasn't qualmed when the 49ers drafted receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Aiyuk was close to being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers before he and the Niners reached a contract extension, which left the door open for Samuel's exit.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Samuel requested the trade during exit interviews with San Francisco.
“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
Samuel has been a versatile piece for the 49ers since his arrival in 2019 as a second-round pick. In 81 games for San Francisco, he's tallied 5,935 scrimmage yards and has been a pivotal for the 49ers' recent success, which has included two Super Bowl appearances.
Arizona finished ahead of the 49ers in the NFC West standings this season, and some believe the Cardinals are on an upwards trajectory while the 49ers' championship window may have closed.