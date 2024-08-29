Cardinals Rivals Ink Brandon Aiyuk to Massive Extension
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - along with the rest of the NFC West - will be seeing Brandon Aiyuk more in the future.
From numerous insiders, Aiyuk has reportedly agreed on a four-year, $120 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
The deal has $76 million guaranteed.
This follows months of trade drama and speculation surrounding Aiyuk, who was set to enter the final year of his contract.
Aiyuk - a first-round pick by San Francisco out of Arizona State - has been a dynamic weapon for one of pro football's best teams in recent years. His versatility has boded well in an offense that also features other top names such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy.
More from NFL.com on his eventful summer:
"Aiyuk has long sought an extension and then requested a trade in July. Trade speculation initially ramped up during the 2024 NFL Draft and it surrounded Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel . The 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall , but no trade materialized and Lynch looked to snuff out any further speculation. That all changed with stalled negotiations and at one point it seemed that Aiyuk was more likely to be moving on from The Bay.
"Instead, he's staying put and head coach Kyle Shanahan is no doubt happier with his star receiver back in the fold."
The Cardinals are set to see Aiyuk and the 49ers in Week 5 and Week 18 this regular season.