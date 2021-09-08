September 8, 2021
Rodney Hudson Holds Keys to Offensive Line Success

The newly-acquired center looks to get his first taste of action this week in Tennessee.
Literally and metaphorically, Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson looks to pave the way for offensive success throughout the season. 

For a newcomer, the speed and tempo of Arizona's offense may be difficult to become accustomed to. An offensive lineman over the age of 30 may even have a harder time adjusting to a new system, team and style of play. 

Yet as the team winds down its first practices of game week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury named Hudson as somebody who has picked up the speed of the offense better than most. 

"I mean, the big one that I've been impressed with is Rodney Hudson, coming from the system he has been in traditionally," said Kingsbury after practice on Wednesday. 

"This up-tempo, pushing it (the ball), he's got to get the ball set, make the point and go. And he's really jumped right in. So I have a great appreciation for him. I think most of the other guys have had some experience with it (the system), being around it. But Rodney has been really impressive (with) how he's handled it."

The three-time Pro Bowl center, still highly regarded as one of the best at his position, was essentially a steal for Arizona to grab in the offseason. After initially demanding his release, Hudson was sent to the Cardinals (along with a seventh-round selection) in exchange for a third-round pick. 

Hudson's presence filled a position of need and upgraded Arizona's offensive line overnight. 

Hudson is a man of few words, preferring that his work on the field does the talking. Despite having no real snaps in his new surroundings, Cardinals players voted Hudson a team captain for the upcoming season thanks to his leadership and command in the trenches. 

The Cardinals have a plethora of talent at each skill position. Arizona favors their one-two punch at running back (Chase Edmonds/James Conner) while the air show of Kyler Murray throwing to any of his receivers (DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore to name a few) is expected to be successful more times than not.

The keys to Arizona's offense functioning as it should, however, resides within the play of the offensive line. No protection equals fewer touchdowns or highlight-reel plays. 

Hudson figures to act as the main engine of the Cardinals' offensive front, through both his play and ability to lift those around him. 

