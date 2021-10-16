Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson on IR

The Cardinals also made other roster moves ahead of Sunday's road trip to Cleveland.

The Arizona Cardinals have been followed by negative news recently, mostly thanks to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the team placed outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the Reserve/COVID list following a positive test. By a tweet sent out by Jones on Saturday, it appears he won't be in the team for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

More positive tests ensued, as four more members of the team (Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, general manager Steve Keim and defensive end Zach Allen) all tested positive on Friday, placing the Cardinals in intensive COVID protocols (more testing, masks and social distancing).

The bad news continued for the team on Saturday, as Arizona announced center Rodney Hudson (ribs/shoulder) would be placed on injured reserve, effectively out for at least the next three weeks.

Max Garcia now slides into the starting center position in Hudson's absence.

The Cardinals also made the following roster moves ahead of Sunday:

Activated offensive lineman Josh Miles (ankle) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (back) from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Miles will wear no. 66 and Phillips will wear no. 97.

Elevated tight end Ross Travis to the active roster from the practice squad (standard elevation). Travis will wear no. 43.

Elevated offensive lineman Danny Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad (COVID-19 replacements). Isidora will wear no. 63 and Walker will wear no. 59.