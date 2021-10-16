    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson on IR

    The Cardinals also made other roster moves ahead of Sunday's road trip to Cleveland.
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals have been followed by negative news recently, mostly thanks to COVID-19. 

    On Tuesday, the team placed outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the Reserve/COVID list following a positive test. By a tweet sent out by Jones on Saturday, it appears he won't be in the team for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. 

    More positive tests ensued, as four more members of the team (Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, general manager Steve Keim and defensive end Zach Allen) all tested positive on Friday, placing the Cardinals in intensive COVID protocols (more testing, masks and social distancing). 

    The bad news continued for the team on Saturday, as Arizona announced center Rodney Hudson (ribs/shoulder) would be placed on injured reserve, effectively out for at least the next three weeks. 

    Max Garcia now slides into the starting center position in Hudson's absence.

    The Cardinals also made the following roster moves ahead of Sunday:

    • Activated offensive lineman Josh Miles (ankle) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (back) from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Miles will wear no. 66 and Phillips will wear no. 97.
    • Elevated tight end Ross Travis to the active roster from the practice squad (standard elevation). Travis will wear no. 43.
    • Elevated offensive lineman Danny Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad (COVID-19 replacements). Isidora will wear no. 63 and Walker will wear no. 59. 
    • Released tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad.

    © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson on IR

    37 seconds ago
    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    Game Day

    Preview: Cardinals Back on the Road to Face Cleveland Browns

    5 hours ago
    James Conner
    News

    Cardinals RB James Conner Produces at the Goal Line

    6 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim (left) talks with head coach Kliff Kingsbury during Red & White Practice at Stare Farm Stadium.
    News

    Call This Team the COVID Cardinals

    7 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
    News

    Kliff Kingsbury, Two Others Test Positive for COVID; Out Sunday

    16 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) looks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Marco Wilson, Jordan Hicks, Byron Murphy Jr. Questionable

    Oct 15, 2021
    Collins
    News

    Zaven Collins Prepared for Whatever Role Needed on Sunday

    Oct 15, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up during practice on Sept. 25, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
    News

    Cardinals Practice Notebook: Kingsbury on Ertz Trade; Hopkins and Hicks Return

    Oct 15, 2021