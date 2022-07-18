Skip to main content

Rodney Hudson Reportedly Staying With Cardinals in 2022

Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has made his decision for the 2022 season.

After nearly two months of speculation concerning the future of center Rodney Hudson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 33-year-old has told the Arizona Cardinals he's staying with the team and playing in 2022. 

Rapoport also added that Hudson will report to training camp next Tuesday.

The latest news comes after Hudson did not attend voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp in June. The fear was that Hudson was contemplating retirement after appearing in 12 games for the Cardinals in 2021 as he dealt with a ribs injury and a COVID stint.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hudson's absence was unexcused. Kingsbury wouldn't give any details on Hudson's situation.

"Yeah, no update," Kingsbury said in June. "We're working through something with him. As soon as we know, we'll have that update."

Shortly after Rapoport's report, the Cardinals' official Twitter account tweeted a response to the news, saying "Man in the Middle."

The Cardinals traded a 2021 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Hudson last year. Arizona then gave the Pro Bowl center a three-year contract extension worth $30 million. Hudson will be making a base salary of $10.9 million this season and $8.3 million in 2023.

Losing Hudson could have been a problem for the Cardinals. According to Pro Football Focus, Hudson was the only offensive lineman last season with at least 150 pass-blocking snaps to allow a pressure rate under 1.0%. 

There was the option of starting left guard Justin Pugh making the switch to center as the veteran worked out in Hudson's absence. Offensive linemen Sean Harlow and Lecitus Smith also received reps at center during offseason workouts.

Now, Hudson will be entering his 12th season in the league.

The latest news about Hudson will work wonders for quarterback Kyler Murray, who is pursuing a contract extension. 

The headlines will once again shine on Murray with training camp for the team's veterans starting on July 26.

