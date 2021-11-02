Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum, Rodney Hudson

The Cardinals got one step closer to getting center Rodney Hudson back on the roster when he was designated for return from reserve/injured Tuesday. Hudson can now practice for 21 days before the Cardinals have to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster, but there are expectations it could happen this week.

Hudson has been out the last three games after suffering injuries to his ribs in the Week 5 win over San Francisco. In that game, Hudson played only 38 snaps (62%).

He was the second Cardinals offensive lineman to miss time because of a ribs issue and the experience of right tackle Kelvin Beachum likely played a role with Hudson heading immediately to reserve/injured after the game against the 49ers.

Beachum suffered injuries to his ribs in the season opener against Tennessee when he played only 41 snaps (59%). He tried to play the following week against Minnesota, but couldn’t play after halftime. He ended up with 29 snaps (48%) that game. For the next two games, he was inactive before returning for the 49ers game.

Tuesday, Beachum revealed he still has some issues while discussing the difficulty of playing with injured ribs, especially as an offensive lineman.

“Know that that injury is not something to play with,” Beachum said. “It's really something as simple as getting back in a stance again. When you have to compress your body and contort your body to be able to get into your stance is something that I struggled with coming back from that injury.”

Beachum noted the additional impediment there is for Hudson because he is a center.

He said, “I know that's something that he has to deal with, with his hand over the ball every single play. So we've talked about it. We talk every day, we see each other every day. I'm a little further along in this process coming back from this than he is, so I'm giving him insight on what I felt. I'm asking how he felt and kind of what that meant, as things started to progress, the plateaus that he's starting to feel. So we've been leaning on each other a lot and spent a lot of time with each other kind of just working through this particular injury.”

Not having an injury to his ribs in the past was also a factor. Beachum said, “It’s an injury I've never experienced before, an injury I've never had another teammate experience before, so it's been interesting to go through this together.”

While saying having Hudson back “is going to be fun,” Beachum was effusive in doling out compliments to those linemen that have played significant snaps in the first eight games of the season as well as offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler.

“I think that's a testament to Coach Kugler, that's a testament to (head) Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and our GM (Steve Keim) for putting a great roster together and putting a great room together. But there's a lot of guys that have played a lot of football at different points in their career. And when guys have had to step up, we've had guys step up. Sean Harlow, who made his first career start at center on Thursday night football in front of a very good defensive front. You had Max Garcia that stepped in against L.A. at right guard, which is a position that he had never played before in a starting capacity. You have Josh Jones who's played quality football this year.

“You had guys that have just continued to step in and now we're starting to get healthy and hopefully we can get healthy and make this run, but I think that's really a testament to Coach Kugler and what he believes and how he builds his offensive line rooms, but it's also a testament to the guys. We really do value each other, we value what we all bring to the table. The personalities that each individual brings to the table is something special and it's a special room to be a part of; one of the best offensive line rooms that I've been a part of. So, it's fun being here, and it's fun having the type of success that we've had as an offensive line since I've been here.”