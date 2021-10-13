PFF Grades Rondale Moore Among Highest Rookie Receivers

Moore's explosive rookie campaign has been well received by everybody, including analytics people.

Although Pro Football Focus never has had a squeaky-clean track record with football fans, those who follow the Arizona Cardinals may now put them in a slightly better light.

PFF recently released their updated grades for rookie receivers through five weeks of of the season, with Arizona's own Rondale Moore cracking the top three.

Moore has exceeded early expectations, catching 21 passes for 270 yards and one score thus far, operating as Arizona's fourth receiver on the depth chart. Only two receivers have scored touchdowns longer than Moore's 77-yard scamper vs. Minnesota this year: Philadelphia's Quez Watkins (91) and San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (79).

Moore has seen his usage steadily increase over the course of the season, although the Cardinals still significantly use the three-receiver set of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk for the majority of their personnel packages.

Still, Moore's playmaking abilities will make it hard for head coach Kliff Kingsbury to keep him off the field, as Moore has also displayed prominence as a rusher when called upon. Moore has gained 50 yards on only eight attempts as a ball-carrier, collecting two first downs for Arizona.

Moore's speed has undoubtedly been the main attraction to the carnival that is his skillset, although Sunday's win over the 49ers showed he can also navigate the sidelines among the best.

There were six receivers drafted ahead of Moore in the 2021 NFL Draft, yet only Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase can make an argument for making the most noise since Day 1.

Moore still continues to find his footing in a crowded receiver's room, yet his impact within the small sample size given suggests he's already one of the best weapons to emerge from this year's draft class.