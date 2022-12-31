Cardinals Rule DeAndre Hopkins Out vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals updated their injury report for their Week 17 meeting against the Atlanta Falcons and ruled WR DeAndre Hopkins out.

The hits keep coming for the Arizona Cardinals.

While the team will roll out David Blough in what will be their fourth starting quarterback in a row, they'll also be without their top receiving option in DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins will miss Week 17's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday/Thursday before being spotted walking off the field during the open portion of practice on Friday.

Hopkins was looking to rebound off a poor performance on Christmas Day where he caught just one of ten passes from Trace McSorley. His lone reception, which came later in the day, was from a quick screen pass.

Now, it appears either A.J. Green or Robbie Anderson will help take his role on the outside with Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch likely to fill the other spots in 11 personnel.

Hopkins joins Zach Allen, Antonio Hamilton and Colt McCoy as the other players already ruled out for Sunday.

Kelvin Beachum, DeAndre Hopkins, Tanner Vallejo and Marco Wilson are listed as questionable.

Inactives will officially be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

