The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will play in the first game in Mexico City since 2019.

The Arizona Cardinals will head to Mexico City for their Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the first time the NFL returns to Mexico City since 2019 when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers.

When the Cardinals and 49ers kick off at Estadio Azteca, it will be the fifth NFL game held in Mexico's capitol but it will also be a rematch of the first NFL game played outside the United States. In 2005, Mexico City hosted a battle between the Cardinals and 49ers with Arizona coming back from a 17-point deficit to defeat San Francisco 31 to 14.

The game held in Mexico City set a record for regular-season attendance with a crowd of 103,467 fans. Before 2005, the NFL had multiple preseason games played in Mexico City that brought in larger attendance such as the 112,376 who came to watch the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Oilers.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play the Chiefs in Mexico City in 2020, but the international games were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impressive attendance from international audiences and the league's desire to expand the NFL outside the U.S. has led to a requirement that teams play internationally. Last season's addition of the 17th game allows for teams to play internationally without sacrificing a home game. The Cardinals will play eight home games and eight away games along with the international game.

A historic franchise in their own right, the Cardinals have been at the forefront of international play since the 1970s. The then-St. Louis Cardinals played the first game outside of North America during a preseason game held in Tokyo. In 1983, the Cardinals were the first NFL team to play in Europe when they faced the Minnesota Viking in a preseason game held in London.

The NFL announced four other international games to be played in the 2022 season. London will host three games, the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Munich, Germany.

The Red Sea won’t have to wait too long for the entire schedule to be released. The Cardinals' 2022 schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 12 at 5:00 pm Arizona time.