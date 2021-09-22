Cardinals Head to Jacksonville as 7-Point Favorites

According to SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals should have no issues with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

After a 2-0 start, the train is expected to continue on its tracks after a stop in Jacksonville this week. The Arizona Cardinals, through two wildly different fashions, have managed to emerge victorious in both games played thus far despite being 1-1 against the spread.

The Week-3 opponent? A Jacksonville Jaguars club that has lost both of their initial games by double-digit points, featuring a rookie quarterback and a head coach that probably should have stayed in college.

Mix that with a red-hot Cardinals offense that has scored over 30 points in each of their two games, and you have a game that could get ugly early on.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 7-point favorites as they head to Jacksonville, their largest of the season. Arizona is just one of six teams to be favored by seven or more, as the Panthers, Bills, Browns, Ravens and Broncos are other significant favorites.

The Cardinals last played the Jaguars in 2017, so much has changed with the two teams since their prior meetings. It is worth nothing that the Cardinals currently hold a three-game winning streak over Jacksonville, extending back to 2009. Arizona has scored at least 27 points in all three of those recent wins.

With an over/under of 5.5 total touchdowns and 52 points, the Cardinals-Jaguars meeting is expected to be the fifth-highest scoring game in the league this weekend. If you don't fancy the Cardinals at minus-7 (-118), they're currently listed as -376 odds to win outright (moneyline).

So, while Cardinals fans are confident the team can reach a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2012 season, oddsmakers are also confident in head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Co.

You know what they say: Good teams win, and great teams cover. An early 10 am Arizona time game will determine if these Cardinals truly are great.