Report: Cardinals Coach Shawn Jefferson Set to Interview With Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals have their eyes set on hiring a new head coach.

While that search is taking place, there's a chance one member of Kliff Kingsbury's staff can be on the move.

Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson is scheduled to interview with the New England Patriots for their opening at offensive coordinator on Jan. 20, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

The Patriots have also requested to interview Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. Both McCardell and Jefferson were former Patriots wide receivers at one point in their NFL careers as Bill Belichick is known for valuing familiarity for his coaches.

Jefferson joined the Cardinals in 2021. Prior to his tenure in Arizona, Jefferson served as the receivers coach for the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets from 2008-2020. Most notably, the 53-year-old entered as a coach with the Lions and spent seven seasons there.

The 53-year-old Jefferson is also the father of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.

This is believed to be Jefferson's first offensive coordinator interview.

With Arizona looking for a new head coach, Jefferson may be on the move, no matter what happens with the Patriots' offensive coordinator search. Other than New England, nine other teams — including the Cardinals — currently have an offensive coordinator vacancy.

There's a possibility that some members of Kingsbury's staff return under a new regime. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was set to interview on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

It's all up to new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who currently has the task of running through head-coaching interviews.

