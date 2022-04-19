The Arizona Cardinals added to their offensive line room on Tuesday by signing Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

The Cardinals signed 21-year-old offensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, the team announced on Tuesday. His name is pronounced: HEY-guy CHE-some oon-doo-BEE-see.

Ndubuisi is from Nigeria and was a part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program before signing with Arizona.

Ndubuisi is 6-foot-6, 298 pounds and played soccer and basketball growing up.

He later joined the Uprise Academy, a football program in Nigeria run by former New York Giants All-Pro defensive end Osi Umenyiora and former NBA player Ejike Ugboaja.

"Never stop dreaming. Never stop hoping. Never stop believing. . . . This is unbelievable," Umenyiora tweeted on Tuesday.

Ndubuisi reportedly trained with former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley along with fellow Nigerian offensive lineman Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka, who recently signed with the Giants through the IPP.

The newest Cardinal was training in Arizona ahead of signing.

The Cardinals signed a player from the IPP to the team last offseason, 24-year-old tight end Bernhard Seikovits from Austria.

Seikovits was on the practice squad during the season on a roster exemption, which disallowed him from being elevated to the active roster. Ndubuisi was signed to the normal 90-man roster, according to the team website.

Ndubuisi joins a crowded offensive line room very similar to that of last season. Arizona still has starters left tackle D.J. Humphries, center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Kelvin Beachum along with Justin Murray, Josh Jones and Sean Harlow, who also started games last season. Others currently on the roster that were on the roster or practice squad at various times last season are Joshua Miles, Marcus Henry, Danny Isidora, Koda Martin and Eric Smith.

Former Giants guard Will Hernandez was the biggest offseason acquisition by general manager Steve Keim at the position group.

Ndubuisi will compete for a role on the team through offseason activities and training camp ahead of the roster cutdown in August.